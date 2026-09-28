Sibol settles for Honor of Kings bronze in Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines — It’s another Asian Games bronze for the country’s national esports team Sibol, this time in Honor of Kings.

Sibol secured the bronze medal in the Honor of Kings event of the 20th Asian Games Monday at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall D in Japan after bowing to defending gold medalist China in the semifinals.

The loss ended the Philippines’ bid for a spot in the championship match but still gave Sibol its second esports medal in this year’s edition of the Asiad.

China, which won the inaugural Honor of Kings Asian Games gold in Hangzhou in 2023, will now face Malaysia in the final for a chance to defend its title.