^

Sports

Philippines claims Ice Hockey Worlds Div 4 crown with rout of Kuwait

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 6:06pm
Philippines claims Ice Hockey Worlds Div 4 crown with rout of Kuwait
The Philippine men's ice hockey team
Hockey Philippines / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines swept their way to the crown in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia as they routed Kuwait, 14-0, at the Steppe Arena on Sunday.

Hours after their tough OT win against the hosts to move one win away from the crown, the Filipinos picked up where they left off to conclude their campaign and get promoted to Division III-B by next year's edition.

The Philippines poured in a whopping nine goals in the final period to complete the rout.

It was a slow start for the Filipinos as only Kenwrick Sze found the back of the net just after 2:41 minutes in the match.

Only in the second period would the Philippines get to pad their lead, first with back-to-back goals from Carl Montano in quick succession.

Mikel Miller and Jorell Crisostomo then netted two goals more in the final minute of the period to give the Filipinos a 5-0 lead heading into the final period.

But it was really in the third that the Philippines opened the floodgates as six other players netted goals as well, including two from alternate captain Steven Fuglister who scored the game-winning goal against Mongolia Saturday night.

The Philippines finished with eight points in the tournament with their three wins. All other teams in the division already have at least one loss.

They scored a total of 35 goals in three competitions and allowed only six with a goal difference of +29. Paolo Spafford tallied his second clean sheet of the tournament with the masterclass against Kuwait.

ICE HOCKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs stay optimistic despite back-to-back losses

Lady Bulldogs stay optimistic despite back-to-back losses

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Despite back-to-back losses to rivals DLSU, the NU Lady Bulldogs are keen on staying cool and confident as their title retention...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

Grizzlies clinch playoff berth with rout of Rockets, Warriors down 76ers

1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies clinched an NBA playoff berth in emphatic style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), with Luke Kennard...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

Ardina, del Rosario advance; Pagdanganan, two others fall in IOA Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario floundered in tough conditions, hobbling with a pair of 75s to barely make the final...
Sports
fbtw
Azevedo, Crowley reign in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Azevedo, Crowley reign in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

4 hours ago
Azevedo, 30, figured in a three-way battle with Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic and Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan in swim then took...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt

Batangas swimmer, 4 others shine in COPA-Golden Goggle tilt

4 hours ago
Batangas native Clevic George Daluz leads five promising tankers for the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards, collecting...
Sports
fbtw
URCC to debut 'slap rap battle' in Rage card

URCC to debut 'slap rap battle' in Rage card

4 hours ago
The Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) returns with its URCC 84: Rage card on April 25 that will showcase two...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic's Nuggets stifle NBA-leading Bucks

Jokic's Nuggets stifle NBA-leading Bucks

4 hours ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made a statement Saturday, downing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with