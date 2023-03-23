UP recruits Pablo, Gagate fueled by high school finals loss

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle Greenhills products Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate will be playing with a chip on a shoulder as the latest recruits of the UP Fighting Maroons when UAAP Season 86 rolls around later this year.

Ending their high school career with a stinging finals loss to the Letran Squires, Pablo and Gagate will be looking to strongly bounce back this time with the big boys in the collegiate division.

Tasked to reinforce a UP team that ended up as runners-up to Ateneo in UAAP Season 85, Pablo and Gagate also bring with them the harsh lessons of losing in the finals.

"Ngayon ay mas determinado kami talaga. Sobrang gutom po kaming manalo kasi yun nga, ang dami po naming nakitang weaknesses [namin] nung finals," said NCAA Season 98 Juniors MVP Pablo.

"So ayun po, talagang sobrang ganado po kami mag-improve and manalo po this coming season," he added.

Gagate mirrored Pablo's sentiments, adding that he looks forward to grow his game with the Fighting Maroons and his new mentor Goldwin Monteverde.

"Sa season ko po, marami po akong natutunan like yung mga weaknesses ko po kaya ayun, excited po talaga ako mag-training para yung mga weaknesses ko, mastrengthen po talaga and syempre po, yung mga mental [aspect] para sa game... Gusto ko rin po talaga gumaling po ako sa lahat," he said.

Gagate joined Pablo as part of the NCAA Season 98 boys basketball Mythical Team as well. Coming along with them to UP is the injury-hit Joshua Coronel.

Now with a wider arsenal of players, including UP holdovers CJ Cansino, Terrence Fortea, Malick Diouf, and James Spencer, among others, Gagate believes that UP can climb to the top of the UAAP anew.

"Kulang po kami sa player [sa LSGH]. Ngayon po, di na po kami kulang. Isang factor na din po yun [sa pagbawi]," said Gagate.

Pablo added that he will also be coming out with the willpower to win and bring UP to the top.

"Ang pinaka parang natutunan ko po sa itong NCAA is parang, pagdating po talaga sa dulo is kapag talagang gusto manalo dapat po is laging pong ma-adapt yung mindset na dapat mas gustuhing mong manalo and dapat willing kang gawin kahit ano basta manalo at makatulong sa team," said Pablo. "Kahit anong bagay yun, offensively, defensively, para makatulong ka sa team, dapat ganoon yung dapat maging mindset."

Earlier this week, Pablo and Gagate began their training with the Fighting Maroons in Diliman.