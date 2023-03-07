^

Sports

Philippines sports body urged to put premium on scouting

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 2:49pm
Philippines sports body urged to put premium on scouting
Michael Keon

MANILA, Philippines – Focus on talent scouting.

Former Gintong Alay executive director Michael Keon gave this advice to Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann after the former paid tribute to his best athlete he has ever produced from his grassroots program — the late great Lydia de Vega-Mercado.

“There’s so much talent in Philippine sports and this why when the chairman of the PSC came to visit me in Laoag, we talked to one another about what is most important when it comes to Philippine sports now and I made a suggestion to him that the PSC along with the NSAs (national sports association) should concentrate in talent scouting,” said Keon during a tribute speech De Vega-Mercado, who was elevated by the Phlippine Sportswriters Association to hall of fame status during its awarding rites at the posh Diamond Hotel Monday night.

“There’s so much talent in this country that fall through the cracks of the system and it’s really sad so this is why I suggested to him (Bachmann) and I believe he is listening to me and he would initiate talent scouting,” added the now Laoag City Mayor.

Proof of the pudding was Keon’s Gintong Alay product De Vega Mercado, who was at a tender age of 16 years old in 1980, or the year after the creation of the fabled Gintong Alay was created, broke the national, Southeast Asian and Asian Games records in one memorable run in the 400 meters of the UAAP versus Gintong Alay meet.

De Vega-Mercado would later emerge with two gold medals in the Asian Games, four in the Asian Athletics Championships and nine in the SEA Games and set numerous records that cemented her status as one of the best, if not the best, athletes the country has produced.

And Keon believed she could have won more.

“We had 22 athletes, one was Lydia and we went to Baguio, trained for six months and in the UAAP vs. Gintong Alay in May, 1980, Lydia ran the 400m and she broke Asiad, SEA Games and Philippines records by 54.60 at the age of 16,” said Keon.

“If Lydia had continued to train from 16 to 24 years old, she could have easily broken 50 seconds, which could have won her an Olympic medal and she could have been Olympic champion for me.”

“In fact, PT Usha, Lydia’s greatest rival, won an Olympic bronze in the 400m hurdles,” he added.

LYDIA DE VEGA-MERCADO

MICHAEL KEON

PSC

RICHARD BACHMANN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw
Pascual paces Lady Blazers, wins weekly NCAA Season 98 volleyball player plum

Pascual paces Lady Blazers, wins weekly NCAA Season 98 volleyball player plum

1 day ago
Reigning champion De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde has eased to a dominant 5-0 start in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball...
Sports
fbtw

Anatomy of a massacre

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
PBA Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT represented the pro league in the five-day, eight-team EASL Champions Week that ended here last Sunday, both finishing at the bottom of their brackets...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas laments lack of chemistry

Vargas laments lack of chemistry

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas couldn’t bear to watch how San Miguel Beer and TNT were trounced in the five-day, 10-game,...
Sports
fbtw

Mad scramble to playoffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Three more twice-to-beat tickets plus the last slot to the quarterfinals are still up for grabs in the PBA Governors’ Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPL PH Season 11: ECHO regains lead, TNC finally wins in Week 3

MPL PH Season 11: ECHO regains lead, TNC finally wins in Week 3

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
World champion ECHO has retaken the solo lead in the rankings after sweeping all their matches in Week Three of the Mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

Philippine esports' best to be feted in MPL PH scribes' awards night

4 days ago
Powered by SMART, the scribes regularly covering the MPL PH games during the Seasons 9 and 10 and international tournaments...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic esports series to feature nine 'virtual sports'

Olympic esports series to feature nine 'virtual sports'

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
The nine virtual sports are Archery, Baseball, Chess, Cycling, Dance, Motor Sport, Sailing, Taekwondo, and Tennis.
Sports
fbtw
'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

5 days ago
Super Marco spearheaded the former world champion’s convincing 2-0 victories over Nexplay EVOS and TNC, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

Competing in Asian Teamfight Tactics tiff a dream come true for sole Philippine bet

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Currently at the top of leaderboard in the country, Vibar has been competing in locally organized TFT tournaments, even finishing...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Season 11: BREN seizes top spot; TNC still winless in Week 2

MPL Season 11: BREN seizes top spot; TNC still winless in Week 2

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
BREN Esports clinched solo lead after the second week of the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with