Beermen, Tropang Giga Japan-bound for EASL stint

MANILA, Philippines — PBA teams San Miguel Beer and the TNT Tropang Giga are bound for Japan on Tuesday, February 28, to represent the country in the upcoming East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week happening from March 1 to 5.

The champions and runners-up of the PBA Philippine Cup, SMB and TNT will go up against teams from Japan, Korea, and Greater China in the regional tiff.

Champions Week was initially slated to take place in Manila before being moved to Japan.

The Beermen will be led by six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo as they head to Okinawa while Jayson Castro and the Tropang Giga will be at Utsonomiya for their respective campaigns.

TNT will be reinforced by Daniel Ochefu and Jalen Hudson. The latter replaces TNT's Governor's Cup import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who was unable to secure his Japan visa in time.

Tropang Giga, under the tutelage of Jojo Lastimosa, will be going up against the host prefecture's team Utsonomiya Brex, the Seoul SK Knights, and recent PBA Commissioner's Cup guest team and runners-up Bay Area Dragons.

They play Utsonomiya on Wednesday in Group B action.

SMB, for their part, begin their campaign on Thursday against the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Group A which features three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham and Gilas Pilipinas young gun Carl Tamayo.

Cameron Clark and Jessie Govan beef up the Beermen as imports.

Other foes in Group A include the Taipei Fubon Braves, and Anyang KGC.

Anyang features Filipino reinforcement Rhenz Abando. He clashes with the Beermen on Saturday.

The top teams from both groups will engage in a winner-take-all championship for the USD 250,000 purse.

The No. 2 teams in each group will also collide in a battle for third place.

Runners-up will receive USD 100,000 while third placers get $50,000.

Okinawa will be hosting the championship round.