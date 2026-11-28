Madrio, Bruijn rule ITF J30 Manila 1 singles tourneys

MANILA, Philippines -- US-based Filipino Yuki Mae Madrio stunned fourth seed Lena Lin of Hong Kong, 7-6(7-1), 6-2, to pocket the girls' singles title in the first leg of the ITF J30 Manila Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Saturday.

Lin teamed up with Indonesian Assyifa Khansa Putri Raga to secure the doubles crown over the top-ranked Filipino pair of Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz and Louraine Jallorina, 6-2, 6-1.

"It was a tough match, especially in the first set because my opponent also played well," said the 18-year-old Madrio, playing in her first ITF Juniors event in the Philippines.

"I'm really proud of myself, making it to the final and winning the title," added Madrio, who will skip the second leg to join the PCA Open next week.

Filipino-Dutch Liam de Bruijn, whose mother is from Cebu City, pulled off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Malaysian Aquil Adibi Rahiman to capture the

boys' singles title in the event organized by Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

Indonesian top seeds Komang Bagus Wahyu Purustama and Rangga Wisnu Rafansyah won the boys' doubles title over Korean third seeds Doyul Jang and Myeongdo Jang, 6-1, 6-3.

Meanwhile, the second leg will begin on November 30. (Pool story)