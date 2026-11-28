Maroons tame Bulldogs to seize top UAAP semis spot

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines secured the top spot and a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament after pulling away from the National University Bulldogs, 77-67, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons heated up late while clamping down on defense to take the easy win against NU, which will now be on a virtual best-of-three series with the Far Eastern University in the Final Four.

The ballgame was tied at 47-all late in the third quarter after a layup by James Payosing.

But a buzzer-beating triple by Rainer Maga gave the Fighting Maroons a 50-47 advantage heading to the fourth, which seemingly tilted the momentum -- and eventually the game --firmly on the Diliman-based squad’s side.

Reinhard Jumamoy and Tebol Garcia fought to keep NU in it, as they trailed by just two, 54-56, with 7:58 left.

But Dikachi Ududo, Veejay Pre and Jacob Bayla teamed up to keep UP’s distance, 63-56, with 4:59 to go.

The Bulldogs then tried to chip the lead away, trailing by just three, 60-63, with 3:41 remaining.

But a triple by Rey Remogat sparked a backbreaking 12-4 run capped by a Payosing touchdown layup that gave UP a 75-64 lead with 26.2 seconds left.

And while a trey by Nath Tulabut broke the run, free throws by Pre put the icing on top of the cake.

Pre capped off the elimination round with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Ududo backstopped with 11 markers, eight boards, a dime and a swat. Remogat chipped in nine points, while Elliot Dimaculangan and Maga had eight each.

Garcia led NU with 14 points, two rebounds and an assist. Paul Francisco contributed 11 markers and two dimes in the loss.

With UP facing either La Salle or University of Santo Tomas in the semifinal round, this will be the first time since Season 85 that the Fighting Maroons and the Green Archers will not be facing off in the finals.