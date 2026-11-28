Boatwright proves himself to be right fit for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines -- Fitting like a glove.

Bennie Boatwright filled the bill seamlessly for Gilas Pilipinas, head coach Tim Cone said, as he had an impressive debut for the Philippines against Syria on Friday.

In his first-ever official Gilas game, Boatwright produced a double-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds, a steal, a block and an assist in the Philippines’ 97-58 win over Syria.

Cone, after the game, said the 6-foot-10 big man was impressive despite just a few practices with him.

“He's fitting us like a glove. He didn't go out and force anything. He stayed within what we do,” Cone told reporters.

“So it was really just, from a coaching standpoint, you like it because it just, it wasn't guys stepping out of what they do. It was really within what we've asked them to do. And that was really, really nice,” he added.

Boatwright made six of his 13 shots from the floor.

And while he dominated inside with the boards, he also shot 2-of-5 from deep.

Still, the big man had six turnovers in the ballgame.

“I think he had like six turnovers, and that's really unfamiliarity more than anything else. And I think he'll clean that up. We had 12 turnovers in the first half as a team. And that's something we talked about at halftime. And then we followed it up with only five in the second half. So, you know, that's five is more than acceptable,” Cone said.

“And I just think that the more Bennie is with us, the more he'll get comfortable and know where his teammates are and know where they like to get the ball. And we'll know more about him as we go along,” he added.

“We just see him elevating his game more and more when he's with us. But like I said, he's only been with us for like four or five practices. And for being that and never playing within our system, he picked it up really well, and he'll evolve even more as we go along.”

Gilas’ win forced a triple tie in Group E play.

Following losses by Jordan and Iran on Friday, Gilas is now sitting in the third spot of Group E with a 5-4 record.

Australia already punched its ticket to the FIBA World Cup after blasting Iran, 84-67. New Zealand, on the other hand, rose to 7-2 after beating Jordan to submission, 103-64.

Now, the Philippines will need to defeat Iran on Sunday to keep its grasp on the third spot.