Bautista nails go-ahead jumper as Tams escape Archers to enter UAAP semis

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Tamaraws charged to the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball Final Four after squeaking past the La Salle Green Archers, 74-72, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a Final Four berth hanging in the balance, the struggling Jorick Bautista saved the day for FEU, hitting a go-ahead triple with 14.8 seconds to push his squad to the lead.

Bautista, who struggled in the game, then tipped the inbounds pass in the next possession, but the possession went to the Green Archers.

When play resumed, La Salle went to old reliable Jacob Cortez, who spun and crossed over to the right elbow. He hen tried to take the shot over Mo Konateh but missed everything.

Cabs Cabonilas secured the rebound as time expired, giving the Tamaraws their first semifinal berth since UAAP Season 84.

After leading by as much as eight points, FEU figured in a nip-and-tuck ballgame in the fourth quarter.

La Salle took a 62-59 lead with 4:59 remaining, before a layup by Konateh, followed by a triple by Kirby Mongcopa, gave the Tamaraws the advantage anew, 64-62.

But Joaquin Tovera and Cortez teamed up to push the Green Archers ahead anew, 69-68, before Luke Felipe and Mason Amos traded triples, giving La Salle a 72-71 edge with 1:31 left.

After misses by both teams, Bautista made the biggest shot of the afternoon – a pullup from way beyond – to give FEU the lead for good.

Konateh muscled his way inside with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Cabonilas added 12 markers and 11 boards as well, to go with an assist, a steal and a block. Felipe and Bautista had nine points each. The former shot 3-of-9 from the field, all 3-pointers, while the latter had a 3-of-21 clip to go with seven assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block.

Tovera carried the scoring cudgels for La Salle with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Luis Pablo chipped in 17 markers and three boards, while Mason Amos had 10 points. Cortez was held to just four points on 1-of-10 shooting on the field.

The Tamaraws finished the elimination round with a 9-5 win-loss record. They could shoot for a twice-to-beat advantage against the loser of the final elims matchup between University of the Philippines and National University later Saturday.

The Green Archers, for their part, are headed to a playoff against University of Santo Tomas for the final semifinal spot.