Height boost works wonders for Gilas

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas’ tallest lineup to date led to the unlocking of "each players’ skills and personalities," head coach Tim Cone said.

The height of the national team was on full display against Syria, led by 7-foot-3 behemoth Kai Sotto.

Also shoring the frontline of the Nationals are 6-foot-10 AJ Edu, 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown, 6-foot-10 Bennie Boatwright, 6-foot-8 Mike Phillips and 6-foot-7 Troy Rosario.

The team hauled down 60 total rebounds against just 30 for Syria.

Forty-twk boards were hauled down by Boatwright (13), Sotto (10), Phillips (7), Edu (6) and Millora-Brown (6).

The team also swatted away five shots.

After the game, Cone said that the bigs did what they were expected to do, which also affected how the rest of the team performed.

“Well, you know, I thought we performed to our players' skills and personalities. I mean, we got the great shooting from [Kevin Quiambao]. Juan [Gomez-de Liano] hit some shots for us. I thought CJ [Perez] and Dwight [Ramos] played tremendous defense on [D’Angelo] Harrison. And that was, again, like I said, a real target of ours,” the veteran coach told reporters.

“And I thought our big guys patrolled the paint and the rebounds. We had some early block shots that I thought set the tone for everybody,” he added.

Quiambao finished with 18 points in the game, making six of his eight attempts from deep.

Juan Gomez-de Liano, who had seven rebounds, provided the spark off the bench with 11 markers of his own.

“We got that great hustle that we normally get from Scottie [Thompson] and Mike Phillips. So, you know, guys played to their personalities. We didn't step out and try to do our own thing,” he added.

Quiambao, for his part, said he focused on his perimeter game against Syria as the big men flexed their muscles inside.

“For me, having Kai Sotto, QMB, AJ, Bennie and Mike kind of focused me more on perimeter and do my thing and do our thing as guards,” he said.

“I think off the court, we are very, very well connected. And we are very excited to play this window. And then every game is crucial for us. So we need to figure out as quick as we can.”

Gilas, which rose to the joint-third spot after the dominant win, will need the same production from the bigs against the highly-physical Iran squad.

“Well, we were watching the Iran-Australia game. And, you know, they came out with tremendous physicality and intensity to start the basketball game. And we're going to have to be ready for that,” Cone emphasized, stressing that this was what happened in their previous matchup back in Manila.

“It's very intentional for them. And we have to be more prepared. We have to be able to absorb that and make sure that we're not getting out of what we do,” he added.

“I think we're a little bigger team this time. And they're also missing Monji. But they have [Behnam] Yakhchali. And he changes the game for them. He's a tremendous player. Tremendous shooter. Tremendous ball handler. So we haven't played against him. So we're going to have to account for him as well.”

Gilas will take on Iran on Sunday, 8 p.m., in Malaysia in a crucial matchup.

Both teams, including Jordan, are holding 5-4 win-loss records.