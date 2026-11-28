AIA Rock ’n’ Roll night race set to light up Manila

MANILA, Philippines -- Manila’s historic streets will pulse with music, movement and international excitement as 10,300 runners from 51 countries converge at Luneta Park for the AIA Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by ASICS, which fires off shortly after midnight Sunday, November 29, in its biggest celebration yet.

Marking its fifth anniversary, the milestone event brings together thousands of local and foreign running enthusiasts for a weekend of fitness, music and festivities, transforming the capital’s major thoroughfares into a spectacular nighttime showcase of endurance, culture and tourism.

Five years after introducing its unique blend of running and live entertainment to the heart of Manila, the series has grown into a major international sporting attraction, drawing an increasingly diverse field of elite athletes and recreational runners.

Taking center stage this year is Original Pilipino Music under the theme “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika.” In collaboration with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, the event pays tribute to generations of Filipino musical artistry while celebrating the capital’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The anniversary theme comes alive throughout the race experience, from commemorative medals inspired by Cayabyab’s compositions to live music, entertainment and themed performances along the course, culminating in a festive finish-line celebration.

The event's growing international stature is underscored by participants from 50 countries, with the US leading the foreign contingent with 125 runners, followed by Great Britain and Northern Ireland with 24, Japan with 22, China with 15 and Korea with 14. Australia, Spain and Canada have 12 entries each, while France has 10.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the influx of international participants is expected to generate a welcome boost for Manila’s tourism and hospitality sectors, bringing added business to hotels, restaurants and establishments as runners and their supporters explore the city.

More than a test of endurance, the race offers participants a rare opportunity to experience Manila’s storied past under the night sky. The route takes runners past iconic landmarks, including Rizal Park and Quirino Grandstand, the National Museum, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Intramuros and Fort Santiago, Chinatown, Jones Bridge and the Manila Bay Strip.

With live drumbeats, lively water stations and music-inspired performances providing the soundtrack, the illuminated streets promise to turn the race into a moving celebration of Filipino identity, heritage and community.

Runners can choose from five race categories: the ASICS Marathon, Birch Tree Adult Boost with Whey Protein Half Marathon, AIA 10K, EVO CITY by Ayala Land Estates 5K and AIA 1K Kids, making the anniversary celebration accessible to participants of different ages and fitness levels.

The marathon, covering 42 kilometers, starts at KM 0 in Luneta Park and follows a three-loop course, with the first turnaround at KM 2 near the intersection of Roxas Boulevard and Quirino Avenue. Runners then head back toward Rizal Park for the second turnaround at KM 5, near Kalaw Avenue and Orosa Street, before proceeding toward Burgos Avenue and the next turnaround at KM 7, just before Plaza Lorenzo Ruiz.

The route then takes participants across Jones Bridge and Burgos Avenue before entering Intramuros via General Luna Street. They will navigate Muralla, Real and Sta. Lucia streets before exiting the historic walled city and heading toward Anda Circle for the fourth turnaround at KM 13. Runners will return to the KM 0 marker to complete each loop, with the third and final loop ending at Anda Circle before they turn onto Katigbak Parkway and head for the finish line in front of Manila Hotel.

The marathon gun start is set for 12:01 a.m. Sunday, followed by the half-marathon at 2 a.m., the 10K at 5 a.m. and the 5K at 6 a.m.

The festivities will extend beyond the finish line, with a midnight concert at Quirino Grandstand adding to the event’s signature party atmosphere and ensuring that the celebration continues well after runners cross the finish line.

City officials and organizers underscored the event’s significance beyond sports, citing its promotion of discipline, determination and healthy lifestyles while demonstrating Manila’s capacity to stage world-class international gatherings. With its fusion of running, music, heritage and tourism, the fifth-anniversary edition reinforces the capital’s position as a vibrant destination where sporting excellence and Filipino culture take center stage. (Pool story)