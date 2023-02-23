^

UST Tigers recruit big men Amsali, Una

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 3:50pm
MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas, under returning mentor Pido Jarencio, has secured the commitments of two formidable big men to begin its initial phase to a successful rebuild in the UAAP.

Rhayyan Amsali from San Beda and James Una of San Sebastian on Friday met with UST brass led by Jarencio, consultant Bonnie Tan and team manager Waiyip Chong.

"Malaking dagdag sila sa binubuo namin dito sa UST," said Jarencio, who's back in España after a decade on a three-year contract.

The 6-foot-4 forward Amsali and 6-foot-5 bruiser Una will serve a year of residency before being eligible in Season 87. They will both have three playing years left with the Growling Tigers. 

Amsali, 22, is coming back from a religious hiatus after playing for San Beda in the NCAA.

A former member of the National University dynasty in the UAAP juniors, Amsali suited up as a rookie with the Red Lions and averaged solid numbers of 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in only 15 minutes of action.

Una, for his part, also came off a freshman campaign in the Golden Stages with averages of 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds.

They will join a young UST core led by incoming junior Nic Cabañero, who topped the UAAP Season 85 scoring with average of 17.62 points.

UST then finished at the bottom of the league with a dismal 1-13 card, which Jarencio is hoping to turn around this Season 86 in a bid to end a 17-year UAAP title drought.

It was Jarencio who steered UST to its last UAAP title in 2006 that also marked his coaching debut.

