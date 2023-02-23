Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

MANILA, Philippines – Named as the best new course in Asia-Pacific in 2014 by the Asian Golf Awards — long considered as the “Oscars” of the golf industry in Asia Pacific — Anvaya Cove has kept its lofty position both in local and international golf sectors. After its first-ever hosting of a Philippine Golf Tour leg in 2015, it was cited as the best course in the country in the next two years and awarded the Asia Pacific Order of Zenith in 2018.

The accolades kept pouring in for the jewel of a course in Morong, Bataan with the World Golf Awards citing it as the Philippines’ best (golf) course in 2021 and Golf Digest bestowing it with the same honor the following year.

For good reason.

The 18-hole course situated in the lush tropical forests is a marvel of design and engineering, blending the natural terrain seamlessly with the intricacies of the sport, making it a gem for golf enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club is a testament to how golf can be enjoyed not just for its competitive aspect, but also for the sheer pleasure of being in harmony with nature.

One of the most impressive aspects of the ACGSC is the use of the natural terrain to create a unique golf course, which features several elevation changes, including some steep uphill and downhill shots, making it a test of golfing flair and physical stamina in all skill levels. The course is also dotted with water hazards, strategically placed bunkers, and well-manicured greens that provide an excellent putting surface.

Anvaya Cove is nothing but a feast for the eyes. The natural beauty of the surrounding forests and mountains, combined with the meticulously groomed fairways and greens— create a serene and peaceful environment that is hard to find in most golf courses. The course's stunning views and surroundings offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, providing golfers with a tranquil and idyllic setting to enjoy the game.

Ayala Land, a Philippine real estate business, created the golf course, which was designed by Kevin Ramsey. The front nine holes at Anvaya Golf Course provide the ideal vantage point for the Zambales and Bataan mountain range.

Each hole on the course has its own unique name and personality, which contributes to the sustainability of the course. Don't miss the 340-yard, par-4 "Wisdom" hole at number 11, which serves as the course's unofficial hallmark hole and offers views of the ocean and mountains.

With its breathtaking natural setting, visually stunning course design, and commitment to sustainability, Anvaya Cove is a must-visit destination for any golfer looking to experience the best that the Philippines has to offer.