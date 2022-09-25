'Karding' forces postponement in PBA, NCAA, volleyball preseason tiffs

This detail from a PAGASA map shows the projected track of Super Typhoon Karding.

MANILA, Philippines — Local sports action skidded to a halt on Sunday as multiple leagues announced postponements to their activities due to the looming threat of Tropical Storm Karding.

Expected to bring heavy rains and wind to Metro Manila, Karding forced hoops leagues PBA and the NCAA, and volleyball preseason tournament Shakey's Super League (SSL) to forego holding their games slated on Sunday.

The SSL was the first to announce its postponement of games with the quadruple header game day to be moved to a later date.

Game Advisory!



September 25 games are cancelled due to Typhoon Karding. September 25 will still be honored on the new schedule. Please wait for further announcements.#ShakeysSuperLeague #AllToPlay pic.twitter.com/Jw2z5DxSem — Shakey's Super League (@ShakeysLeague) September 25, 2022

"The organizers decided to cancel today's games, Sept. 25, Sunday, at Rizal Memorial Coliseum due to Super Typhoon Karding that is expected to make landfall today," said SSL organizer ACES President and COO Dr. Ian Laurel in a statement on Sunday morning.

Games penciled for the SSL include Letran going up against NCAA champs Benilde, the EAC Lady Generals colliding with the Adamson Lady Falcons, the UST Golden Tigresses locking horns with the LPU Lady Pirates, and the UP Fighting Maroons facing the Mapua University Lady Cardinals.

The opening day of SSL on Saturday reached the early hours of Sunday morning after games lasted until past 1:00 a.m. with the Golden Tigresses emerging victorious over Adamson in the final game of the day.

Meanwhile, the NCAA followed suit with its postponement of the double header featuring the JRU Heavy Bombers against the CSB Blazers and the San Beda University Red Lions against the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas scheduled at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

NCAA Season 98 Vice Chairman Efren Jose Supan announced the postponement to members of the media Sunday morning.

Taking also the cue of the amateur leagues, pro hoops league PBA also announced that the games between the Meralco Bolts and the NLEX Road Warriors, and the Ginebra Gin Kings and the Converge FiberXers will be moved to a later date.

???????????? PBA BULLETIN



The PBA Commissioner’s Cup games today at the MOA Arena will be postponed due to Super Typhoon Karding.



Meralco vs. NLEX and Converge vs. Ginebra will be rescheduled to a later date.



Mag-ingat po tayong lahat! #PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/6fK485Wu04 — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 25, 2022

The games were supposed to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

"Mag-ingat po tayong lahat," the PBA wrote on their bulletin announcing the postponements.

Sunday morning, Karding was 230 km East of Infanta, Quezon and was seen heading wets at 20 km/h. Karding has maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 230 km/h.