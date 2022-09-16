Zamboanga, Sarangani, Bataan post wins in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga, Sarangani and Bataan prevailed via squeakers on Friday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

A triple by Ralph Tansingo with still 1:59 left proved enough for Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines to subdue Rizal Xentromall, 74-73, as a buzzer-beater jumper by Troy Mallillin went in and out to cap a night of thrillers in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Earlier, Yvan Ludovice scored six points from charities as the Sarangani Marlins weathered Imus Bandera's final rally to tally a 79-78 victory in the second game.

Unheralded Guilmer Torre knocked in back-to-back triples to power Bataan Camaya Coast past Batangas City Embassy Chill, 70-68, in the opener.

Torre's jumpers pushed Bataan ahead, 67-59, enabling the Risers to survive a closing 9-3 run by the Athletics and raise their record to 9-7.

Kristoffer Torrado and Jamil Gabawan scored 13 points each for Bataan, which improved to 9-7, while Torre ended up with 11.

Batangas suffered only its second loss in 17 starts and is contesting the top spot in the South division with its closest pursuer Zamboanga (13-3).



Sans Top Gun Jaycee Marcelino Zamboanga was led by Reden Calda with 15 points and five rebounds, followed by Jayvee Marcelino with 14 points and four rebounds.

Batangas got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Cedric Ablaza, who missed a probable game-tying jumper before the final buzzer.

YouTube sensation Kyt Jimenez took charge of Sarangani's offense with 21 points, apart from contributing six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Ludovice wound up with 15 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds, followed by Regie Boy Basibas with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The MPBL visits the Muntinlupa Sports Complex on Friday with another triple-bill pitting Caloocan against Pasig at 5 p.m., GenSan against Marikina at 7 p.m. and Muntinlupa against Mindoro at 9 p.m.