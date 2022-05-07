Lady Bulldogs snap losing streak vs Blue Eagles for 2-0 start

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in four years, National University finally got a win over Ateneo, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Princess Robles and Mhicaela Belen once again starred for the Lady Bulldogs, delivering 18 points each to hand the Blue Eagles their second consecutive defeat. The former also tallied 13 excellent digs while the latter collected 12 excellent receptions.

“Siguro in terms of nung preparation lang siguro namin naging malaking bagay sa amin,” said National University head coach Karl Dimaculangan. "Pero yung errors namin yung nagiging problema namin so iaaddress namin yun, kailangan naming mag-review," he continued as they tallied 38 errors.

With the score locked at 22, Belen converted off a powerful spike to give the Lady Bulldogs a one-point edge in the fourth frame. Ivy Lacsina then followed it up with a huge rejection on Faith Nisperos before Belen sealed the game from the service line.

Alyssa Solomon converted four aces for 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Ivy Lacsina had 12 markers. Jennifer Nierva had a solid defensive outing with 20 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions as Camilla Lamina steered the offense with 17 excellent sets to go along with three points.

After taking a tight opener, the Lady Bulldogs breezed through the second set and led by as much as nine points before Sheena Toring shut the door with a kill off an over-receive from the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo came alive in the third set, overcoming a late 5-1 rally led by Erin Pangilinan and Ivy Lacsina to send the game to a fourth set.

Nisperos was the lone double-digit scorer for the Blue Eagles with 16 points. She also had 19 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs to finish the loss with a triple-double.

Vanie Gandler added nine markers for Ateneo while Alexis Miner and Joan Narit had seven and six points, respectively. Jaja Maraguinot dished 12 excellent assists while Dani Ravena had nine excellent digs as Ateneo dropped to 0-2.

NU will face La Salle next on Tuesday at 4:00 PM while Ateneo looks to enter the win column against Adamson later that day at 6:00 p.m.