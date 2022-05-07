^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs snap losing streak vs Blue Eagles for 2-0 start

Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 1:44pm
Lady Bulldogs snap losing streak vs Blue Eagles for 2-0 start
UAAP 84 Women's Volleyball - NU vs Ateneo - Michaela Belen, Jen Nierva.
UAAP / Princess Robles

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in four years, National University finally got a win over Ateneo, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Princess Robles and Mhicaela Belen once again starred for the Lady Bulldogs, delivering 18 points each to hand the Blue Eagles their second consecutive defeat. The former also tallied 13 excellent digs while the latter collected 12 excellent receptions.

“Siguro in terms of nung preparation lang siguro namin naging malaking bagay sa amin,” said National University head coach Karl Dimaculangan. "Pero yung errors namin yung nagiging problema namin so iaaddress namin yun, kailangan naming mag-review," he continued as they tallied 38 errors.

With the score locked at 22, Belen converted off a powerful spike to give the Lady Bulldogs a one-point edge in the fourth frame. Ivy Lacsina then followed it up with a huge rejection on Faith Nisperos before Belen sealed the game from the service line.

Alyssa Solomon converted four aces for 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Ivy Lacsina had 12 markers. Jennifer Nierva had a solid defensive outing with 20 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions as Camilla Lamina steered the offense with 17 excellent sets to go along with three points.

After taking a tight opener, the Lady Bulldogs breezed through the second set and led by as much as nine points before Sheena Toring shut the door with a kill off an over-receive from the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo came alive in the third set, overcoming a late 5-1 rally led by Erin Pangilinan and Ivy Lacsina to send the game to a fourth set.

Nisperos was the lone double-digit scorer for the Blue Eagles with 16 points. She also had 19 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs to finish the loss with a triple-double.

Vanie Gandler added nine markers for Ateneo while Alexis Miner and Joan Narit had seven and six points, respectively. Jaja Maraguinot dished 12 excellent assists while Dani Ravena had nine excellent digs as Ateneo dropped to 0-2.

NU will face La Salle next on Tuesday at 4:00 PM while Ateneo looks to enter the win column against Adamson later that day at 6:00 p.m.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Way out for Slaughter

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
There is a way out for 7-foot center Greg Slaughter to pull away from NorthPort, the team that holds his signing rights in the PBA, but it will take a five-year sit-out for him to become an unrestricted free ag...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo tows Maroons back to UAAP finals with come-from-behind win over Archers

Tamayo tows Maroons back to UAAP finals with come-from-behind win over Archers

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Big plays by rookie Carl Tamayo steered the Maroons back from a deficit as big as 14 points.
Sports
fbtw
Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

Casimero stripped of WBO bantamweight title

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
In a resolution dated May 3, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) took away Casimero's belt per the recommendation of its World...
Sports
fbtw

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed, Youth Games scrapped

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Racing to contain its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, China has postponed indefinitely this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou and canceled the Asian Youth Games in Shantou.
Sports
fbtw

Team Philippines strikes in football, handball

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines got off to a triumphant start on two fronts in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Team Philippines SEAG chief Fernandez hails promising start&nbsp;

Team Philippines SEAG chief Fernandez hails promising start 

1 hour ago
Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez praised the men’s football and handball teams for a job well...
Sports
fbtw

Villamar, Gabuat resume rivalry

15 hours ago
Kyle Cyd Villamar has grabbed the No. 1 seeding from erstwhile top bet Thomas Gabuat following his breakthrough run in Maranding last week and ahead of the Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental stop of the PPS-PEPP...
Sports
fbtw

Mediation and diplomacy

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
No less than five meetings and 25 hours of discussion with each side separately and in plenary was enough to bring both sides together.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

Philippine handball squad gets back at rival Thailand in SEA Games opener

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Filipinos avenged their 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Thais, who ended up with a silver medal against the former’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

Philippines' top powerlifter calls for financial help with World Games bid in peril

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Reboton, 29, is currently in Pampanga training for her stint in the World Games — the highest multi-sport event...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with