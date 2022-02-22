PATAFA plays catch-up, sets pre-SEA Games competitions

MANILA, Philippines – Making up for lost time, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association is staging a series of Southeast Asian Games selection meets starting Wednesday with a two-day competition at the Baguio Athletic Bowl.

PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico said they have also set competitions at the Imus Sports Center on Sunday and the PhilSports track oval in Pasig City next month along with the National Open and the National Championships in April also at the PhilSports Complex.

“The reason for these competitions is, as you know, our athletes were not able to compete outside the region and this will somehow affect their competitive edge,” said Juico during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“Since they can’t compete outside, PATAFA is bringing the competitions to them,” he added.

The former Philippine Sports Commission chairman said the events would be supported by Milo and Lily’s Peanut Butter.

Milo vice-president Lester Castillo said their partnership with the PATAFA is in one with their vision of helping not just Philippine sports but its grassroots development program as well.

“We in Milo share the same vision with PATAFA. Milo in particular has always had the belief in nourishing kids’ journey to success through nutritious energy and inspiration to grow in sport,” said Castillo.

PATAFA secretary-general Renato Unso said events to be played in Baguio are decathlon, heptathlon, all the throwing events, individual pole vault, high jump and 3000-meter steeplechase while 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 3000m steeplechase and 5000m are lined up in Imus.

From there, the bulk of the national pool will proceed to Pasig for third leg, which will host all track and field events line up in the biennial meet slated May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.