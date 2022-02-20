




















































 
























Alaska 'staying in the moment' amid final season in the PBA
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 20, 2022 | 11:20am





 
Alaska 'staying in the moment' amid final season in the PBA
The Alaska Aces are taking it one game at a time amid their final season in the PBA
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — For the Alaska Aces, it's easy for the emotions to get the better of them as they manuever their way through their last season in the PBA after more than three decades in the league.


But head coach Jeffrey Cariaso is making sure to keep his wards focused on what's ahead of them, and it became evident on Saturday as they battled back from 20 points down against the Terrafirma Dyip to get a 102-97 victory.



Despite being at pace with conference leaders following the comeback win, Cariaso is not looking ahead of possibly winning a title in their swan song.


"The thing that's on our mind right now, to be honest with you, is NLEX as we play them on Wednesday," said Cariaso after their win on Saturday.


"It's a cliche but we are taking it one game at a time. We're really just digging in deep in our preparation," he added.


Cariaso also reminds his wards to not to look too much ahead on the team disbanding, and rather, just enjoy the time they have left as the clock ticks on the marquee franchise.


"Like I told them pre-game, we are just staying in the moment and we are living in the moment," said Cariaso.


"Today (Saturday) again, we passed another test and we have to be ready for our next test," he added.


The Aces have won both their contests since the retirement announcement and they look to continue their hot streak when they face the Road Warriors on February 23.


 










 









