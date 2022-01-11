




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 4:38pm





 
Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins
Roger Gorayeb
 


MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb has parted ways with PLDT Home Fibr after eight years with the team.


“Started coaching PLDT in 2013 in the MVP Olympics and it was a memorable ride since then,” said Gorayeb.


Under Gorayeb, the Fibr Power Hitters snared the 2015 Open and Reinforced Conference titles in the Shakey’s V-League, the precursor of the Premier Volleyball League.


Far Eastern University coach George Pascua has reportedly taken over Gorayeb’s spot and will handle the new-look PLDT squad this season starting with the Open Conference tentatively set next month in Paco, Manila or Tagaytay.


“He’s been with the team since last year,” said Gorayeb referring to Pascua.


Meanwhile, recruitment galore continued in the PVL as F2 Logistics tapped Shola Alvarez and Dzi Gervacio and Petro Gazz acquired Nicole Tiamzon.


Alvarez last played for PLDT while Gervacio and Tiamzon for Perlas.


Also, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas and Alyssa Eroa are reportedly moving from PLDT to a new team that is planning to join the PVL.


 










 









PLDT HOME FIBR
ROGER GORAYEB
VOLLEYBALL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Davao Chess Eagles join PCAP







Davao Chess Eagles join PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
6 hours ago 


Goodbye Davao Chess Wizards. Hello Davao Chess Eagles.








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic stays focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation







Djokovic stays focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation



6 hours ago 


Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic said on Monday he was still hoping to compete in the Australian Open after winning a stunning...








Sports
fbtw













Yrick Gallantes: On Suzuki Cup experience, playing with Stephan Schrock







Yrick Gallantes: On Suzuki Cup experience, playing with Stephan Schrock



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


One of the players who impressed during the Philippine men’s football team’s stint in the recently concluded AFF...








Sports
fbtw













 PATAFA willing to patch things up with Obiena







PATAFA willing to patch things up with Obiena



By Joey Villar |
3 hours ago 


The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association is open to a possible reconciliation with Filipino pole-vault star EJ...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto, 36ers seen to benefit from long NBL break


 




Kai Sotto, 36ers seen to benefit from long NBL break



By John Bryan Ulanday |
2 hours ago 


Adelaide coach CJ Bruton expects a solid production from Kai Sotto when the 36ers return to action in the Australia NBL next...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins







Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Multi-titled volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb has parted ways with PLDT Home Fibr after eight years with the team.








Sports
fbtw













ONE strawweight champ Pacio keeping a close eye on Brooks-Minowa clash&nbsp;







ONE strawweight champ Pacio keeping a close eye on Brooks-Minowa clash 



By Joey Villar |
1 hour ago 


Filipino champion fighter Joshua Pacio will do everything to cling on to his ONE strawweight title belt. And it includes keeping...








Sports
fbtw













SEA Games training tentatively rescheduled to February







SEA Games training tentatively rescheduled to February



By Joey Villar |
2 hours ago 

 
Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez is eyeing a February resumption of training by the national team seeing...








Sports
fbtw













Athletes’ training faces delay anew




By Joey Villar |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Most national athletes hoping to resume their training are facing yet another roadblock due to the seemingly unstoppable COVID-19 surge.








Sports
fbtw













SEA Games, Asiad in Eala’s sights




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Alex Eala is back at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain and getting ready for her first pro tournament of the year next week.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
 FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with