Gorayeb lets go of PLDT Home Fibr's coaching reins

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb has parted ways with PLDT Home Fibr after eight years with the team.

“Started coaching PLDT in 2013 in the MVP Olympics and it was a memorable ride since then,” said Gorayeb.

Under Gorayeb, the Fibr Power Hitters snared the 2015 Open and Reinforced Conference titles in the Shakey’s V-League, the precursor of the Premier Volleyball League.

Far Eastern University coach George Pascua has reportedly taken over Gorayeb’s spot and will handle the new-look PLDT squad this season starting with the Open Conference tentatively set next month in Paco, Manila or Tagaytay.

“He’s been with the team since last year,” said Gorayeb referring to Pascua.

Meanwhile, recruitment galore continued in the PVL as F2 Logistics tapped Shola Alvarez and Dzi Gervacio and Petro Gazz acquired Nicole Tiamzon.

Alvarez last played for PLDT while Gervacio and Tiamzon for Perlas.

Also, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas and Alyssa Eroa are reportedly moving from PLDT to a new team that is planning to join the PVL.