PLDT's PVL team now known as High Speed Hitters

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT is undergoing a major overhaul, including changing its monicker from Home Fibr Hitters to High Speed Hitters.

The Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise made the announcement Thursday night through its new Facebook page as it seeks to make a big dent in the coming Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set next month in Paco, Manila or Tagaytay.

The name change came more than a week after PLDT let go of its long-time coach Roger Gorayeb.

The club will reportedly announce soon the appointment of Far Eastern University coach George Pascua as its new mentor.

The High Speed Hitters have also undergone a player rebuild by releasing most of the members of their team that placed seventh out of 10 teams last season in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Shola Alvarez had gone to F2 Logistics while Aiko Urdas, Jorelle Singh and Alyssa Eroa have reportedly tried out for a new team that is knocking on the PVL door.

Isa Molde, according to sources, had committed to Choco Mucho as early as last year and should sign with the Flying Titans, if she hasn’t already.

PLDT will announce anytime this week its new recruits.