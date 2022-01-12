




















































 
























Philippines bares roster for AFC Women's Asian Cup
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
Philippines bares roster for AFC Women's Asian Cup
Philippine women's national football team members Inna Palacios (R) and Sarina Bolden are included in the squad list for the Philippines' campaign at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India.
MANILA, Philippines — The 23-woman lineup for the Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) in the upcoming 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India has been released.


Heading the pack for new coach Alen Stajcic are PWNFT mainstays Inna Palacios, Hali Long, Camille Rodriguez, and Sara Castaneda.




Taking over the skipper role is Tahnai Annis, who scored twice in the qualifiers for the Asian Cup where the Philippines won both of their games.


Returning in the lineup after missing out in the last tournament are forwards Sarina Bolden, Eva Madarang and Quinley Quezada.


All three scored in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games -- their last tournament with the PWNFT.


Chandler McDaniel, who made her first appearance for the national team in the qualifiers and scored her first goal in the program, is also back for the squad.


Meanwhile, six debutants are in the roster for Stajcic, with goalkeeper Kiara Fontanilla, defenders Isabella Flanigan, Dominique Randle, and Katrina Guillou, and youth team products Keanne Alamo and Carleigh Frilles.


Rounding up the players are Olivia McDaniel, Morgan Brown, Ryley Bugay, Sofia Harrison, Tara Shelton, Anicka Castaneda, Malea Cesar and Jessica Miclat.


The Filipina booters begin play on January 21 when they face off against regional rival and powerhouse Thailand.


They then test their mettle against World No. 11 Australia, Stajcic's former squad, on January 24.


A clash with Indonesia wraps up their group stage games on January 27.


The Philippines will look to qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament where five qualification spots for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be up for grabs.


