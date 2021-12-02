




































































 




   







   















Spartan Philippines test mettle in World Championships in Abu Dhabi
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 10:16am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Spartan Philippines test mettle in World Championships in Abu Dhabi
Filipinos set to compete in the Spartan World Championships set in Abu Dhabi
MANILA, Philippines – A team of Filipino athletes will try to bring home hardware from the 2021 Spartan World Championships in Abu Dhabi set to unfurl Friday.



Competing under the banner of Spartan Philippines, some 11 racers will take on the challenge of the "Beast" Championships.






The course is 21km long and will feature some 30 obstacles where the Filipinos will attempt to finish on the podium and bring home cash prizes.



Team Philippines is made up of Elite Spartans and Spartan Pros rounded up by Spartan earlier this year in collaboration with the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation.



Most of the members of the team in Abu Dhabi have competed in the 2019 SEA Games where Obstacle Course Racing made its debut.



The World Championships come at an opportune time for the Filipino Spartans as races also came back in the Philippines earlier this year after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

