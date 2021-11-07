Fukushima send Juan Gomez de Liaño, Tokyo Z reeling to 10th straight loss

Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z continue to struggle in the Japanese B2 League with 10 straight losses

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z continue their long losing streak in Japan's B2 League following a 77-73 loss at the hands of the Fukushima Firebonds on Sunday.

A comeback effort in the fourth quarter was not enough for the Earthfriends as they sank to a league-worst 0-10 record, and remain the only team without a win.

Tokyo Z fought back from a 16-point deficit late in the third quarter and got to within two, 66-64 with 5:49 left in the game.

But a foul that sent a Fukushima player to the foul line in the next possession helped the Firebonds stop the Earthfriends' momentum.

Gomez de Liaño sank a jump shot to get his team within four, 75-71, with 19 seconds remaining, but Fukushima skipper Shota Kanno quickly converted on a basket himself to negate the Filipino's effort.

Gomez de Liaño finished with 13 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting night.

He also handed out four assists, tallied four rebounds, and a block in the losing effort.

Jason Washburn paced the Firebonds with 21 points to complete the weekend sweep of Tokyo Z.