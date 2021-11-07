




































































 




   







   















Malaysia slips past Phl Paralympians in Armageddon
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 7, 2021 | 1:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Two of the guest teams in the play-off picture of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup figure in an unlikely tussle. 



The Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia caught a break against the Philippine Paralympic Team when the latter did not field any player on the senior board for both blitz and rapid chess.



The usual player for the Paralympics Team on Board 4 is Joselito Cada. He was present though in his team’s win in the first game of the Saturday double header against Mindoro which they won, 13-8.



And it made all the difference as Penang was able to draw the Paralympics squad, 3.5-3.5 in blitz, and 7-7 in rapid chess. The 10.5-all score set up an Armageddon. 



In extra boards, Penang did not need any advantage as they defeated the Paralympians, 2-1 behind FM Wong Yinn Long and NM Ng Tze Han.



Long took all four points off his matches (including Armageddon) with IM Daniel Quizon while Han claimed 3,5 of the four points available from FM Felix Aguilera. 



The Paralympians were without FM Sander Severino and NM Jasper Rom who are both competing in the 4th World Championship for People with Disabilities.



Penang likewise split their matches with a loss, 13,5-7.5 to SinQGApore.



The Paralympians dropped their fourth match in 19 games. Although tied with Iloilo with the same win-loss record in the Southern Division, the former leads by points, 266-238.



The Blue Panthers are in fourth in the south with a 13-6 slate.



What is incredible is that three of the top four teams in their group are guest squads. SinQGApore is at third with a 13-6 record but leads Penang on points, 252.5-241.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

