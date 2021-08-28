Parks grateful for 'fresh start' in basketball with Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Former TNT Tropang Giga cager Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is looking forward to having a clean slate in Japan as he is set to begin a new stage in his professional career.

Announced earlier this week, Parks signed a contract to play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the upcoming 2021-22 B. League season.

This marked a welcome change in the former PBA Best Player of the Conference nominee's basketball journey after taking a "leave of absence" from the PBA in March.

"I'm relieved, I'm happy, I'm excited and you know, I'm on the path of just finding peace and serenity and falling in love with the genuineness of basketball again, you know," said Parks during Noli Eala's Power & Play on Saturday.

Parks' leave of absence sparked skepticism on the part of sportsman and TNT Tropang Giga owner Manny V. Pangilinan, where he questioned the true reason behind the cager taking time away from the game.

But it seemed that both parties let bygones be bygones as the team released Parks in July for him to be able to play in the B. League, or any other league for that matter.

With all that behind him, the second generation basketball star is looking forward to getting back in his groove and turning a new leaf in Nagoya.

"Being away from the game for so long, I'm just excited to be back, you know," said Parks.

"I never stopped working out, continued to stay ready and was definitely hungry but now given the opportunity with a fresh start, and a new beginning, in a new city, I can't wish for it to be any better. I'm definitely happy to be here," he added.

Parks will likely be facing a familiar foe in Japan with Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars in the same conference as Parks' Dolphins.

Also in the B. League are Filipinos Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Ravena's younger brother Thirdy, and Gilas cadet Kemark Carino.

The B. League season is set to unfurl in October.