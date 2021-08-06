Out of quarantine, Diaz begins reaping rewards of Olympic gold

MANILA, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz is slowly reaping the rewards promised to her after making history at the Tokyo Olympics as the country's first-ever Olympic gold medalist.

Just before she left Sofitel Hotel when her one week quarantine ended on Thursday, Diaz became millions richer courtesy of Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero.

In a simple ceremony, Romero rewarded Diaz, who was with her coaches Gao Kaiwen and Julius Naranjo, with a giant novelty check for the value of Php 3,000,000 — the amount promised by Romero's camp for the athlete who wins gold in the Games.

Earlier this week, the MVP Sports Foundation had already given Diaz her incentive worth Php 10,000,000 which was deposited to her account.

Diaz is expected to receive around the norms of Php 50,000,000 for her feat in Tokyo.

Also included in her prize pot are house and lots, as well as a condominium unit.

Airlines like AirAsia Philippines and Philippine Airlines have also pledged lifetime free flights and 80,000 free miles per year for life, respectively, for the Olympic gold medalist.

As the action in Tokyo winds down, three Filipino athletes stand to win another gold medal for the Philippines — golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, and pug Carlo Paalam, who is already assured of the silver medal.