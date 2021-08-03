Obiena leaps short of Olympic podium in men's pole vault

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena missed out on a medal in his first appearance in the Olympics.

This after he registered just a best clearance of 5.70m in the final at the Olympic stadium on Tuesday.

Obiena thus finished at joint 11th with Germany's Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.

Obiena's final competition in Tokyo came with a little bit of drama as the Filipino had to make his case for a retry in his third and final attempt at 5.80m.

The 25-year-old couldn't get a proper attempt at the height because of a concern near the upright.

Obiena went into a lengthy discussion with the officials to give him another try, which he was granted.

However, it was still not enough as Obiena failed to clear the height.

As of press time, eight vaulters are still competing with world record holder Armand Duplantis and reigning Olympic champion Thiago Braz still in contention for the gold.

Obiena now has the distinction of being Filipino pole vaulter who had