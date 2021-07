Olympian Fact Sheet: Kurt Barbosa (Taekwondo)

Filipino jin Kurt Barbosa clinched an Olympic berth when he took a come-from-behind win over Zaid Al-Halawani, 50-49, in the -58kg semifinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in May.

Here is Barbosa’s schedule in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo:

-58kg R16: July 24, 9:15 a.m. - Makuhari Messe

-58kg Quarterfinals (if qualified): 1:15 p.m. - Makuhari Messe

-58kg Semifinals (if qualified): 3:15 p.m. - Makuhari Messe

-58kg Repechage (if qualified): 6:15 p.m. - Makuhari Messe

-58kg Bronze Medal Match (if qualified): 7:45 p.m. - Makuhari Messe

-58kg Gold Medal Match (if qualified) 8:45 p.m. - Makuhari Messe

