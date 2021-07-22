Olympian Fact Sheet: Carlos Yulo (Gymnastics)

World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo is among the medal favorites for Team Philippines.

Yulo and three-event world titlist Nikita Nagornyy of Russia are expected to be close rivals for the gold in floor exercise, and their battle could go down on who could do the difficult trick — a triple back turn, double front.

Can Yulo end the Philippines long gold medal drought? Catch him in action with the following schedule:

Artistic Gymnastics Qualifcation: July 24, 9 a.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

All Around Final (if qualified): July 28, 6:15 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Floor Exercise Final (if qualified): August 1, 4 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Pommel Horse Final (if qualified): 5:44 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Rings Final (if qualified): August 2, 4 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Vault Final (if qualified): August 2, 5:54 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Parallel Bars Final (if qualified): August 3, 4 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Horizontal Bar Final (if qualified): 5:37 p.m. - Ariake Gymnastics Centre

