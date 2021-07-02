Loki arrives in 'Fortnite' monthly crew pack 










































































 




   

   









Loki arrives in 'Fortnite' monthly crew packÂ 
Inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers, Loki Laufeyson cannot be purchased in the item shop and can only be received through Fortnite’s monthly subscription, the Fortnite Crew.
                           Neil Paolo S. Gonzales (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 2:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — From Asgard to the Island, the God of Mischief has arrived in “Fortnite” for the July Fortnite crew pack.






“Fortnite” is a free-to-play online battle royale game in which up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing.



What makes “Fortnite” different from other battle royale games is its building mechanics. Here, players build structures in order to defend themselves or gain advantage over other players. 



Inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers, Loki Laufeyson cannot be purchased in the item shop and can only be received through Fortnite’s monthly subscription, the Fortnite Crew. 



The monthly subscription costs $11.99 or Php642 and gives active subscribers an exclusive “Fortnite” skin of the month along with gear, 1,000 V-Bucks (in-game currency that can be used to purchase cosmetics in the item shop), and access to the current season’s battle pass.






The July 2021 Fortnite Crew monthly pack includes the Loki Laufeyson Outfit, his classic accessory the Loki’s Cape Back Bling, the glow stick of destiny Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, the Chitauri Chariot Glider, and the Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen.



See the Loading Screen below. 






This is not the first time that “Fortnite” has collaborated with Marvel or Disney characters. The fourth season of “Fortnite” was entirely Marvel-themed and recently, Thanos was added as a playable character. 



Loki will be available for the whole month of July as part of the July Fortnite crew pack.



"Fortnite" is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

