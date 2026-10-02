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Senate bill eyes to lower age for SK voting, candidacy to 15-21 years old

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 4:48pm
Senate bill eyes to lower age for SK voting, candidacy to 15-21 years old
People gesture after casting their votes during the presidential election at a polling station in Manila on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — A measure seeking to lower the age of eligible voters and candidates for Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) is being pushed in the Senate. 

Senate Bill No. 2510 introduced by Sen. Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III is pushing to lower the age of young adults who are eligible to vote and run for positions in barangay’s youth council by amending Section 10 of the Republic Act No. 10742 or the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015.

From 18 to 24 years old, the proposed measure seeks to lower the age requirement to 15 to 21 years old. 

In the bill’s explanatory note, Sotto said there is a need to bring back the SK mechanism to the youth sector and noted the importance of teaching children good governance. 

“They are the voice and the representation of the youth in our governance framework, especially to the unit of government that is closest to the people,” Sotto said. 

The bill comes a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved Republic Act No. 12326 which postponed the supposed barangay and SK elections on November 2 this year, moving it to the first Monday of November 2028.

No hard infra projects

Sotto’s proposed measure is also seeking to prohibit the SK funds to be used for procurement of hard infrastructure projects and high value properties that are higher than one-fourths of their annual budget. 

“The Sangguniang Kabataan shall be prohibited from participating and their funds shall not be utilized in the procurement of hard infrastructure projects and high value properties where the amount of which exceeds 25% of their annual budget,” the proposed additional paragraph on Section 20 of  Republic Act No. 10742 read.

The proposed additional paragraph, moreover, says the development plan of the youth council shall be strictly followed in the procurement process, saying any goods or properties not indicated in the plan shall not be purchased “unless a notarized justification in writing is submitted.”

“This bill aims to lower the age of qualification to run in the Sangguniang Kabataan and provide mechanisms that will deter corrupt practices and to allow the youth to be developed as effective leaders and to lead their fellow youth through the Sanggunian,” Sotto said. 

Amendments on SK functions

Aside from lowering the age of eligible voters and officers, the bill is also pushing amendments related to SK funds and functions.

Sotto is seeking to limit the scope of plans and programs indicated in the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan, or the three-year rolling plan that the youth council must develop upon their assumption in office. 

“The plans and programs to be indicated therein shall be limited to advocacy and campaigns, information and education, sports and physical development, welfare and support systems, and such other programs geared towards supporting the youth within their jurisdiction,” the proposed amendment read.

Plans and programs, it added, shall focus on good governance, climate change adaptation and environmental protection, disaster risk reduction, health services, anti-drug abuse, gender sensitivity, sports development, accessible education, sustainable development, human rights advocacy, and social protection.

SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN

YOUTH VOTE
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