Comeback Legends: Execration gets payback vs Blacklist, rules MLBB SEA tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Execration lived up to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup’s hashtag #ComebackLegends as it ruled the tournament at the expense of fellow Philippine team Blacklist International.

It was a tough road for Execration, which employed stamina, skill and strategy to defeat Blacklist — which ruled the MPL PH Season 7 — for sweet revenge.

In the local tournament, Execration eliminated previous champions BREN Esports and Aura PH and looked poised to win the title — until Blacklist spoiled their party.

In MSC, Execration once again dominated champions from different countries. They swept the current Singapore champions EVOS SG in the group stages and current Malaysia champions RSG MY in the lower bracket playoffs. They initially suffered at the hands of Indonesia champions EVOS Legends but redeemed themselves in the lower bracket finals to face the last hurdle in Blacklist.

In a replay of what had happened on the last day of ML PH Season 7, a fatigued Execration fell to Blacklist in Game One of the best-of-seven finals in just under 12 minutes.

But Execration took that as a learning experience and retaliated with a 16-3 kill tally, shocking Blacklist Game Two and handing the Philippine champions their first loss of the tournament.

Game Three saw a seesaw battle, but a blunder by in Blacklist provided an opportunity for Execration to go on a killing spree and an eventual wipeout. The challengers ended the 19-minute game with a final tally of 21-19.

Game Four was no different as the two teams showed they were equally matched. But once again, with both teams wanting to end the almost 23-minute game, a resulting team battle went Execration's way — again leaving them at championship point.

With the 3-4 heartbreak still fresh in Execration minds, the team held nothing back in Game Five, hoping that history would not repeat itself. Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas and Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez barreled through Blacklist's defenses and unleashed a ton of damage, finally securing their first tile in just under 15 minutes.

Though not finishing at the top post, Blacklist contributed to the country's dominance of the game in the Southeast Asia region. Besides securing an all-Philippine grand finale, the team topped the group stages and breezed through the playoffs without dropping a single game.