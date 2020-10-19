Retirement still far from Ginebra lifer Mark Caguioa's mind

CLARK – It's inevitable, but Mark Caguioa is not thinking about retirement just yet after playing his record-setting 18th season with Barangay Ginebra.

The bona fide Gin King — who has been with the franchise through highs and lows — played six quality minutes in their 105-91 mastery of rival Meralco for his official bubble debut and more importantly, for his unprecedented 18th year with a single franchise.

He broke a tie with Alvin Patrimonio (Purefoods) and Harvey Carey (TNT), who also spent their entire career with just one club for 17 seasons.

“I don’t even know. To me, I’ve been here for so long that I don’t even think about those stuff. I’m just basically having fun, enjoying every moment kasi I don’t know if I’m gonna retire soon or go for the 20 seasons. Just enjoying a bit of everything because you never know (how long) when I’m gonna be here,” he said.

“Mark is a special guy and only a special guy does special things. That’s a record. To me, it’s a testament to his character, playing ability and ability to be a great teammate. I mean, you have to be a special player and a special person to be able to last 18 seasons. I really do. You have to be well-liked,” added Cone.

MC47, who took the league by storm sporting a blonde hairdo in 2001 as the surprise no.3 overall pick, indeed has been the epitome of royalty and loyalty for Ginebra since then.

Along with Jayjay Heltebrand, Caguioa served as the other half of the renowned Bandana Brothers and Fast&Furious tandem that captured the hearts of Ginebra fans in need of hope following a transition era from Jawo’s heydays.

The 40-year-old guard was a Rookie of the Year, MVP, Scoring Champion, and Mythical First Team selection, 13 x All-Star and 8-time champion on top of being a member of the 40 Greatest PBA Players and elite 10, 000-point club.

But is he ready to call it quit?

For the man as synonymous as the “Living Legend” Sonny Jaworski is to Ginebra, it’s always been the sad parting ways with the throng of Gin Kings fans that’s making it tough to retire.

“Gusto ko lang pasalamatan yung mga fans. It’s really the fans making me you know, parang nahihirapan talaga ako mag-retire. It's because of them. They keep me going. Maski wala sila ngayon, you know, lagi ko silang naiisip. I just don't wanna say farewell yet,” he shared.

“Thinking about retirement makes me sad and emotional. I get that tears. I just wanna let you guys know that I do get sad and I don’t wanna think about that now. But I know, sooner or later, that day will come.”

Caguioa is here to stay for at the end of the day until the next era of players sport the famed jersey and new generation of ka-Barangay joins the historic chant, Caguioa is a Gin King as Jaworski is to Ginebra.

He always is and he always will be.