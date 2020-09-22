Lina joins Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — Another Tiger has left the Santo Tomas lair as versatile forward Bismarck Lina decided to bring his act to Diliman and play for the UP Maroons.

The former high school standout from UST made his transfer official yesterday following a meeting with UP head coach Bo Perasol.

Lina, a 6-foot-5 stretch big, will join ex-UST captain CJ Cansino at UP, with both players eyeing key roles in UP’s mission to end a 34-year championship drought in the UAAP.

The Batang Gilas Pilipinas product is the eighth player to bolt out of UST following the Sorsogon bubble controversy.

Those who have brought their talents elsewhere are Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller to Letran and Jun Asuncion to Mapua, and just last week, Deo Cuajao and Mark Nonoy, who moved to La Salle.

Only Sherwin Concepcion, Dave Ando and reigning MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo so far remain in the UST core that reached the finals last season under Aldin Ayo, who resigned from his post before being suspended indefinitely by UAAP due to his role in the controversy.