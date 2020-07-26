UAAP 83 La Salle host ready to take on greater challenges

MANILA, Philippines — Host De La Salle University vows to face the anticipated huge challenges ahead with “resilience, courage and fortitude” to stage the upcoming UAAP Season 83 safely and successfully amid the grappling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Salle has officially received the hosting rights from Season 82 host Ateneo over the weekend and is now ready to buckle down to work as the UAAP braces for un uphill Season 83 climb following an abrupt cancellation of the previous season.

“We have to move ahead and we face very challenging times for Season 83. We have to do so with courage and fortitude because of many challenges ahead for us,” said DLSU president Bro. Raymundo B. Suplico, FSC, in an online ceremony.

“We must plan with safety and prudence in our minds so that we do not risk the health and the safety of our members. This is DLSU, welcoming you to Season 83.”

UAAP Season 83 will have a motto of “Fully Alive, Champions For Life” to epitomize the league’s mission of championing sports excellence on and off the court amid the threats of the pandemic.

Aside from the uncertainty of Season 83 opener usually set in September, incoming UAAP Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman Suplico and La Salle also face a huge task of finding a new TV broadcast home after the shutdown of long-time partner ABS-CBN.

Meanwhile, Ateneo president Fr. Jose Ramon T. Villarin, SJ, paid gratitude to the UAAP community for their efforts despite the unfortunate cancellation second-semester events like volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis and 3x3 basketball.