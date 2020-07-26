COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
De La Salle University President Bro. Raymundo B. Sulpico
UAAP
UAAP 83 La Salle host ready to take on greater challenges
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Host De La Salle University vows to face the anticipated huge challenges ahead with “resilience, courage and fortitude” to stage the upcoming UAAP Season 83 safely and successfully amid the grappling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Salle has officially received the hosting rights from Season 82 host Ateneo over the weekend and is now ready to buckle down to work as the UAAP braces for un uphill Season 83 climb following an abrupt cancellation of the previous season.

“We have to move ahead and we face very challenging times for Season 83. We have to do so with courage and fortitude because of many challenges ahead for us,” said DLSU president Bro. Raymundo B. Suplico, FSC, in an online ceremony.

“We must plan with safety and prudence in our minds so that we do not risk the health and the safety of our members. This is DLSU, welcoming you to Season 83.”

UAAP Season 83 will have a motto of “Fully Alive, Champions For Life” to epitomize the league’s mission of championing sports excellence on and off the court amid the threats of the pandemic.

Aside from the uncertainty of Season 83 opener usually set in September, incoming UAAP Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman Suplico and La Salle also face a huge task of finding a new TV broadcast home after the shutdown of long-time partner ABS-CBN.

Meanwhile, Ateneo president Fr. Jose Ramon T. Villarin, SJ, paid gratitude to the UAAP community for their efforts despite the unfortunate cancellation second-semester events like volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis and 3x3 basketball.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño open to playing overseas
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With fellow UAAP talents Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin already on their way to gaining international experience, the former...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers rebound; Bucks, Clippers remain perfect in second scrimmage
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded following their opening scrimmage loss with a victory over the Orlando Magic, 119-112 at...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL invasion on the horizon
By Roy Luarca | 3 hours ago
They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the...
Sports
fbfb
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
LOOK: Stranded individuals cramped up inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Along with other PSC venues like the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, Rizal Memorial has been serving as an additional facility...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Olympian Irish Magno's flight home delayed anew
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 minutes ago
The flyweight fighter was supposed to fly back home Monday but her flight was rescheduled to August 3, prolonging her stay...
Sports
fbfb
40 minutes ago
Philippines to bat for additional SEAG events in Vietnam
By Joey Villar | 40 minutes ago
The Philippines will lobby for at least five sports that it hopes to be included in the four host Hanoi, Vietnam is willing...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
First pro 3x3 hoops league looms for Philippines
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will have its first professional 3x3 basketball league soon in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Saso targets world No. 1, Olympic gold
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Saso, who also impressed former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park in an official duel at home last year, talked about her big dreams,...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
UST crowned double champs as UAAP hosting passed on to La Salle
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
UST took its 44th overall crown in the seniors division with 209 points while the Tiger Cubs took its sixth straight general...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with