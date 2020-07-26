COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UST was crowned double champions during the UAAP Season 82 closing ceremonies as the hosting duties were passed on to De La Salle University for Season 83
UST crowned double champs as UAAP hosting passed on to La Salle
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP has officially pulled the curtains on the shortened Season 82 with an online closing ceremony on Saturday.

Stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UAAP honored its 82nd season with a collection of highlights and recognizing the best of its athletes in an hour-long program.

But the highest honor of the program was given to the University of Santo Tomas who were crowned double champions for the fourth year in a row.

UST took its 44th overall crown in the seniors division with 209 points while the Tiger Cubs took its sixth straight general championship — 21st overall — with 179 points garnered in the incomplete season.

"At this point, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all UAAP athletes for doing their very best and whose triumph in the UAAP inspires all. We are mighty proud of you," UST rector Fr. Richard Ang, OP said after receiving the championship honors.

After successfully hosting an albeit shortened UAAP season, UAAP 82 hosts Ateneo de Manila University also officially turned over the hosting torch to De La Salle University.

DLSU will have the tall task of hosting the UAAP post-COVID and will need to adjust formats and calendars accordingly.

Ateneo President Fr. Jett Villarin virtually handed the league flag to DLSU President Bro. Raymundo Suplido, FSC to signify the changing of hosting during Saturday's ceremonies.

"As we close Season 82, we are grateful to all those who gave their all to make Season 82 possible. And it is with honor that we turn over the hosting of UAAP Season 83 to De La Salle University," said Villarin, who served as this season's chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Upon receiving the flag and displaying it, Suplico shares, "We are embarking on Season 83 with the motto — Fully Alive, Champions for Life. This is De La Salle University welcoming you to Season 83."

While the UAAP usually opens its season around September, its 83rd season may have to wait until early next year to start its festivities as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

