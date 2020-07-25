All For More: UAAP 82's golden moments

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP Season 82 was unfortunately cut short due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that doesn't mean it didn't have its fair share of great moments.

Before the collegiate league draws the curtains on the Ateneo-hosted 82nd season with its closing ceremonies on July 25, Philstar.com takes a look back on some of the league's best highlights.

Related Stories UAAP rolls curtain on abrupt Season 82 with online ceremony

Despite the shortened season, the excitement and action still lived up to the season's motto: All For More.

1. Lady Bulldogs remain untouchable in women's basketball

The NU Lady Bulldogs continued their dominant run in women's basketball to Season 82.

Stretching over six years of winning tradition, the Pat Aquino-led cagebelles extended the UAAP record of most consecutive wins in a single event with 96 straight victories without any losses.

Despite missing former UAAP MVP Jack Danielle Animam during the finals due to an injury, the Lady Bulldogs were still too much to overcome for runners-up UST.

Seemingly untouchable, the NU squad booked its sixth straight UAAP women's basketball crown without experiencing a loss even once.

2. Flawless Blue Eagles book UAAP men's basketball three-peat

If the NU Lady Bulldogs were the queens of women's basketball, hosts Ateneo were the rulers of the men's division.

Led by now Japan-bound Thirdy Ravena, the Blue Eagles completed an immaculate 16-0 run to their third straight UAAP crown.

It was the first-time ever that a team swept the competition en route to the title — at least in the men's division.

With Tab Baldwin as the architect, Ravena and seniors Isaac Go, Adrian Wong, and Mike and Matt Nieto, were able to leave another championship and a lasting legacy to the Blue Eagles.

3. Adamson, UST rule first-ever girls' basketball tournament

For the first time ever in its history, the UAAP held a girls' basketball tournament for its junior division.

In its inaugural season, the Adamson and UST girls' high school teams were crowned co-champions of the tournament.

The winner-take-all Game Three of the finals match between the two squads was cancelled due to the health crisis.

While the tournament only had four teams, it was still an impressive run for the first-timers.

4. NU Pep Squad reasserts dominance in cheer

The greatly successful NU Pep Squad reasserted their dominance in the UAAP cheerdance competition once again in Season 82.

Still impressive in their performances, the NU cheering squad booked their 6th title in the last seven years — cementing themselves as the most successful squad of the decade.

While the Cheerdance Competition remains as a demonstration sport with no reflection on the league's overall championship tally, the school's impressive run is still something to behold.

5. UST rules sands in beach volleyball double-gold

Even without beach volleyball queen Sisi Rondina, the UST Golden Tigresses were still able to prove themselves worthy of ruling the sand.

Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor didn't disappoint in the post-Rondina era, bagging the Espana squad's fourth straight title in beach volleyball.

The title only became sweeter when men's squad Rancel Varga and Jaron Requinton also clinched the title, making it a double-gold victory for UST for the second year in a row.

6. FAST Ateneo swim team gets double the glory

Double golds aren't just for the UST beach volleyball squads, with Ateneo's swim teams also ruling both divisions in Season 82.

The men's squad had to take a come-from-behind win against rivals DLSU to earn its sixth straight title in the tournament.

Meanwhile, swim queen Chloe Daos' perfect seven-medal haul propeled the women's squad to their three-peat title.

While the feats of both squads were already impressive in itself, doing it at the same time in one season made it twice as sweeter.

7. NU rules men's badminton anew

Apart from its dominance in the women's basketball tournament and the cheerdance competition, National University is also known for its badminton prowess.

For the sixth year in a row, the NU men's badminton squad clinched the title with ease.

The NU shuttlers continued their reign after sweeping the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the finals, two ties to none.

The squad also hauled individual awards with veteran Frell Keeyan Gabuelo clinching MVP and newcomer Solomon Padiz Jr. taking the rookie of the year plum.

8. UE Warriors fight to eight-peat in fencing

Another one of the more dominant teams in the whole UAAP is the UE fencing squad.

In the past eight years, nobody has ruled the men's fencing tournament more than the UE Red Warriors.

UAAP Season 82 was no different, with the team clinching its eight-peat title.

The women's squad made it even sweeter after also winning it all in the women's division to make it a double-gold.

While a fair amount of events weren't held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAAP Season 82 didn't hold back on moments of glory and success.

Catch the closing ceremonies of Season 82 on Saturday, July 25 at 4 p.m. on the embattled ABS-CBN Sports' online platforms.

UST is set to be crowned general champions for both the seniors and juniors division for the fourth year in a row.