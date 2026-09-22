Chessers regain lost footing

MANILA, Philippines — With Mhage Sebastian leading the way with a smashing board one victory over Woman FIDE Master Jemima Paulo, the Philippines overpowered Angola, 3.5-.5, to regain lost footing after the sixth round of the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan Monday night.

Also coming through were Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and WFM Shania Mae Mendoza on boards two and four, respectively, while Woman International Master Ruelle Canino drew with WIM Caxita Esperanca on board three to complete the one-sided win.

That propelled the Filipinas, whose trip in Samarkand is being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission, into a 30-nation tie for 28th spot with eight match points each.

The Filipinos were equally impressive in their 3.5-.5 rout of the Yemenis to zoom to joint No. 29.