Ateneo pulls away in Play Golf Inter-School

Race Manhit, Aenzo Sulaik, Raj Crisostomo, Juanton Cruz, Inigo Gallardo, Ty Go, Xandrei David, Luis Espinosa, Lujo Gomez and Milo Pastor combined for that Ateneo output as they paced De La Salle Zobel with 460 points and British School Manila and La Salle Greenhills which were tied for third with 435.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila team pulled away with 474 Molave points after the first two legs of the 2026-27 Play Golf Inter-School Championships at the Arayat and Pinatubo courses of Pradera Verde Golf Club last Sept. 19-20.

Race Manhit, Aenzo Sulaik, Raj Crisostomo, Juanton Cruz, Inigo Gallardo, Ty Go, Xandrei David, Luis Espinosa, Lujo Gomez and Milo Pastor combined for that Ateneo output as they paced De La Salle Zobel with 460 points and British School Manila and La Salle Greenhills which were tied for third with 435.

La Salle Zobel is a team to be reckoned with, featuring Rafa Leonio, Georgina Handog, Aedan Pizzaro, and Joe Cortez. British School Manila is powered by longtime golf team buddies Rodrigo Lim, Chaz Limketkai, Scott Ng and Kyle Ng while La Salle Greenhills bank on grade schoolers Winter Serapio, Monte Andaman, Asher Abad, and Lauro Delen

Next stop will be Caliraya Springs Golf Club on Oct. 3-4.

The 2026-27 Play Golf Interschool Championships is a six-leg golf tournament with eight schools vying for the top six spots that will move forward to the matchplay round.