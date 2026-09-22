LPGT stars brace for stern test in Taichung

Yvon Bisera (right) and Mafy Singson (second from left) pose with Philippine Golf Tour’s Jhi Castillo (left) and ICTSI PR Communication Services and Production Head Bambi Marfil during yesterday’s pro-am of the Kenda Tires TLPGA Open in Taichung.

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s top guns plunge into an early test of skill, patience and stamina today as the Kenda Tires TLPGA Open gets under way, with the Filipina campaigners facing a strong cast of Taiwan LPGA Tour stars here.

The 54-hole championship, carrying a total purse of NT$4 million, marks another significant step in the LPGT’s growing presence on the international circuit, this being a co-sanctioned tournament with TLPGA, with 20 LPGT players set to challenge the hosts and other foreign contenders at the Taichung International Golf Club.

And with the tournament moving to Taichung for the first time after previous TLPGA-LPGT co-sanctioned stops in other Taiwan cities, the LPGT delegation sees an opportunity to make an early impact – and perhaps produce another overseas victory.

Leading the Philippine charge is two-leg LPGT winner Yvon Bisera, who opens against Taiwan standouts Ling Jie Chen and Chieh Ning Hung at 8:10 a.m. on No. 10.

Fellow ICTSI-backed ace Mafy Singson likewise expects a demanding battle, drawing Chun Wei Wu and I-Wen Chen at 8:30 a.m. on the frontside.

The contingent also includes Korean LPGT mainstays Jiwon Lee, Kim Seoyun and Eunhua Nam, each capable of making a strong run, while amateurs Isabella Tabanas and twins Mona and Lisa Sarines add youth and unpredictability to the Philippine side.