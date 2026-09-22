Korean coach named Aguilas UMAK FC chairman

MANILA, Philippines — Aguilas UMAK FC has taken another major step in its long-term project with South Korean head coach Jang Min Seok assuming the club’s chairmanship role.

Jang, an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Pro License holder, came to the Philippines with a clear ambition: turn Aguilas UMAK FC into a competitive and sustainable professional football club capable of challenging for the Philippines Football League title and eventually competing on the AFC stage.

His role will now extend beyond coaching the first team. As chairman and head coach, Jang will take part in shaping the club’s overall football direction, including player development, youth programs, club infrastructure, international partnerships and the long-term professionalization of Aguilas UMAK FC.

“I did not come to the Philippines simply to coach a team. I came here to build something that can last,” said Jang. “Our goal is to win, but winning alone is not enough. I want to help build a strong club, develop young Filipino players and create opportunities for them to compete internationally.”

Jang is upbeat on the potential of Filipino players, believing he can help Aguilas UMAK FC establish a stronger identity both domestically and internationally.

“Aguilas UMAK FC is not just a team for one season. We are building for the future,” he said. “My dream is to make this club a champion and take Aguilas UMAK FC onto the Asian stage.”

With Jang now serving as both chairman and head coach, Aguilas UMAK FC is signaling its intention to pursue not only immediate results on the pitch, but also a long-term vision for the club’s growth.

Jang attended Hongik University and was regarded as a top prospect in the class of 1995, being known for his movement on the pitch and clinical finishing. This led to him being selected as the first overall pick in the 1999 K-League draft by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC.

Throughout his playing career, he also represented the South Korean national team at both the youth and senior men's levels.

Following his playing career, he transitioned into coaching and has since earned an AFC/KFA P-License.