Bombers beat Blazers for lead

It was evident by how the two battled, shot after shot, possession after possession.

MANILA, Philippines — There was a championship feel in the St. Benilde-Jose Rizal U duel.

It was evident by how the two battled, shot after shot, possession after possession.

But in the end, it was the Bombers who made things happen when it mattered most as they turned back the Blazers, 73-69, yesterday in a duel between the Group A leaders in NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Center.

Spitfire guard Lawrence Mangubat took charge late while Chris Hubilla did the heavy lifting in defense in helping snare JRU the solo lead with a pristine 2-0 record while sending CSB sprawling to second with a 2-1 mark after occupying the pedestal for a brief time.

In Group B action, Arellano U outlasted Emilio Aguinaldo, 91-87, to catch up on Letran on top with a 2-0 card. The Generals sputtered to 0-2.