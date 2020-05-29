YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
The UP women's basketball team
UP women's basketball team creates masks to help indigent members
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Women's Basketball Team is launching a fundraiser to help indigent team members amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Called the "Sister Maroon" program, the cagebelles are selling cloth masks to generate funds to support less fortunate teammates while the health crisis drags on.

With the help of alumni group Nowhere to go but UP, the team launched a five-piece face mask set that features University of the Philippines' designs.

One set, which costs Php 1,000, comes with four 2-layer masks and one 3-layer mask with provision for an additional filter.

The first batch of the masks are already sold out but are now available for pre-order.

With Metro Manila shifting into general community quarantine by Monday, masks will be an essential part of keeping ourselves and others safe as the pandemic rolls on.

