Bea Luna
Pinay Futbol creates fundraiser for fallen youth player
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's football community has launched a fundraiser for the late youth player Celestina Beatrice Luna.

Luna, 16, died of brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) Tuesday.

Pinay Futbol is selling "memorial jerseys" of Luna to help the booter's family pay off hospital bills.

Each jersey, which features Luna's name and number, costs Php 600.

Luna was part of the Philippine Under-15 squad that finished fourth in the ASEAN Football Federation Girls Championship in Myanmar in 2019.

The 16-year-old scored in her first and only appearance for the national team in a 12-0 rout of Timor-Leste in the same tournament.

