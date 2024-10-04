Carlos Alvarez's ONE return delayed amid opponent withdrawal

MANILA, Philippines -- The return of Filipino mixed martial artist Carlos Alvarez inside the ONE ring will have to wait.

Alvarez, who was originally set to compete on October 4, will fight at a later date after his opponent, Russia’s Mirza Aliev, withdrew from the match due to “health issues.”

The two were set to tussle in a featherweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights 82 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

“The Limitless”, instead, will face another opponent at a different date.

The 25-year-old Team Lakay stalwart is holding a 3-1 win-loss record. His last fight in the ONE ring came on December 1 last year, where he fell via technical knockout against Nachyn Sat.

The Friday Fights 82 card will be main evented by a bantamweight muay thai match between Yod-Iq Or Pimolsri and Abdulla Dayakaev.

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn and Sanpet Sor Salacheep will also bang it out in a catchweight muay thai bout.