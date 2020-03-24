UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
A woman wears a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as she sits at a bus stop advertising the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Bangkok on March 20, 2020.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
Report: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus threat
(Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 Olympics set to be held in Tokyo, Japan will be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reported Tuesday.

USA Today’s Christine Brennan spoke to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound, who claimed that the quadrennial sports event will be rescheduled to 2021. 

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told Brennan. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Tokyo Olympic organizers have been hounded with calls to postpone the Games because of the coronavirus scare, with Canada and Australia even announcing their withdrawal.

But officials have been hesitant to delay the Olympics, mainly because of major financial consequences.

Official announcement of the postponement is yet to be made, but Pound told Brennan it will “come in stages.”

“It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” said Pound.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA's Gobert details coronavirus effects
1 day ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says the virus has...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines committed to Tokyo Olympics as Australia, Canada withdraw
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippines will not go the way of Australia and Canada as it reaffirms its commitment to participate in the Tokyo Olympics...
Sports
fbfb
Obiena safe in Italy
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Olympic pole vault qualifier EJ Obiena is holed up in Formia, an Italian city halfway between Rome and Naples, wondering if...
Sports
fbfb
Olympic postponement may be 'inevitable', Japan's PM says
1 day ago
Postponing the Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic may become "inevitable", Japan's prime minister conceded Monday, after...
Sports
fbfb
Pro golfers coping up with break, too
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Forced out of the fairways due to COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino golfers have virtually recreated their own sanctuaries at home,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Postponing the Olympic Games: It's complicated
20 hours ago
Among the "many, many" challenges the IOC mentioned, it highlighted that "the situations with millions of nights already booked...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
World badminton body suspends play
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The fastest sport in the world has slowed down.
Sports
fbfb
Quarantine can’t inactivate ballers
By Olmin Leyba | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
While play is suspended and enhanced community quarantine is in effect, PBA players and coaches are keeping themselves busy with a wide variety of home activities.
1 day ago
Sports
fbfb
Waiting for recovery
By Bill Velasco | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The world is gradually, inexorably dealing with the societal change brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 day ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Filipino athletes to keep getting allowances amid quarantine
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the members of the national team will have to train on their own right on their...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with