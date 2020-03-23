UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Carlos Yulo during his pommel horse performance in last year's Southeast Asian Games in Manila.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Philippines committed to Tokyo Olympics as Australia, Canada withdraw
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will not go the way of Australia and Canada as it reaffirms its commitment to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this July amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s their choice,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Tuesday told The STAR in reaction to the plan of the Australians and Canadians to withdraw from the biennial summer games if the Olympics will not be moved to next year.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, for his part, said the best solution is for the Olympics to be held next year.

“The highest primary concerns of sports officials are the safety and health. And the way environment is directing nationally and internationally, we should consider Tokyo Olympics next year,” said Ramirez. “We have to be sensitive to WHO (World Health Organization) and government concern and not the games and the money at stake.”

Ramirez said it is time to momentarily put all sports events to stop.

“This is a public health crisis and to think of sports is inappropriate. Safety and health should be our primary concern. That is why 2021 is a good option for the Olympics,” he said.

Tolentino said this edition is the country’s best opportunity of ending the country’s long search for that elusive Olympic gold medal and withdrawing from it would be equivalent to giving up on that dream.

The PhilCycling president is pinning his hopes on world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno as the country’s best bets to strike a medal, hopefully a gold.

Hidilyn Diaz, 2016 Rio silver medalist, is also another potential goldmine in Tokyo although she is still waiting for the International Weightlifting Federation to grant her request that she be accepted despite lacking one tournament due to recent cancellations and postponements of the tournaments she was supposed to join.

“For me, this could be our best chance to win the gold. It would be for naught if we withdraw especially if the Olympics will only be rescheduled and not cancelled outright,” said Tolentino.

Truly, the Olympics would more likely be reset rather than canceled after International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said recently it “will not be cancelled” that possibly moving it to 2021.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA's Gobert details coronavirus effects
4 hours ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says the virus has...
Sports
fbfb
Olympic postponement may be 'inevitable', Japan's PM says
4 hours ago
Postponing the Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic may become "inevitable", Japan's prime minister conceded Monday, after...
Sports
fbfb
What’s the IOC waiting for?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The IOC remains in denial that the coronavirus pandemic will force a decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament
By Edgar De Castro | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Wang Hao (China) and local bet Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Candidates Tournament lead with 2.0 points, after third round play in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Romeo donates food, medical supplies to Veterans hospital
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 28-year-old has reportedly donated 100 meals along with much-needed medical supplies to Veterans Memorial Medical Center...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Postponing the Olympic Games: it's complicated
19 minutes ago
Among the "many, many" challenges the IOC mentioned, it highlighted that "the situations with millions of nights already booked...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Obiena safe in Italy
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Olympic pole vault qualifier EJ Obiena is holed up in Formia, an Italian city halfway between Rome and Naples, wondering if...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Pro golfers coping up with break, too
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Forced out of the fairways due to COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino golfers have virtually recreated their own sanctuaries at home,...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
World badminton body suspends play
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The fastest sport in the world has slowed down.
Sports
fbfb
Quarantine can’t inactivate ballers
By Olmin Leyba | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
While play is suspended and enhanced community quarantine is in effect, PBA players and coaches are keeping themselves busy with a wide variety of home activities.
16 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with