Kai Sotto aiming to attract scouts in NBA's Basketball Without Borders stint

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto is making the best out of his stint in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago.

Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend, the BWB Global Camp joins Sotto and some 60 players from 34 countries in a high-level training regimen.

Sotto, who is gunning to be the first-ever Filipino in the NBA, sees the exposure as an avenue to catch the attention of promising basketball programs.

"It is a chance to show my progress in the last year [and] be measured against other very good players my age," Sotto said in an email to Philstar.com.

"Hopefully, [I'll] get the interest of scouts and decision makers," he added.

Sotto has already turned heads in the camp, showing off a versatile game in the scrimmages.

He also met with BWB coach and alumnus Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Sotto's vision in the three-day camp from February 14 to 16 (February 15 to 17 Manila time) remains clear — to be able play the best version of himself.

"Just to perform at my best level and make my family and fellow Filipinos proud," Sotto said on his goals for the camp.

The 7'2" Sotto has received a lot of interest from NCAA Divison I school, making unofficial visits to schools like Kentucky University and Georgia Tech.

He also reportedly received an offer to play for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Sotto, however, has yet to decide on what program he prefers to join.

"None yet. I am fully exploring all my options at the moment," Sotto said.