A successful night for Baguio-based stable Team Lakay was highlighted by Joshua Pacio's title defense vs Brazil's Alex Silva for the ONE strawweight world title
Philstar.com
In Photos: ONE: Fire and Fury
(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2020 - 11:27am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship returned to Manila for its first show in the country on Friday, January 31, with ONE: Fire & Fury.

Held at the Mall of Asia Arena, six Filipino fighters stepped foot in the cage to showcase their skills.

Baguio-based stable Team Lakay had a stellar 4-1 outing, with only Eduard Folayang falling to his foe Pieter Buist in a narrow split decision loss.

Joshua Pacio was able to defend his ONE strawweight belt against Brazil's Alex Silva in a split decision win to become a four-time champion.

Meanwhile, Danny Kingad bounced back from his loss against Demetrious Johnson with a unanimous decision win over Chinese foe Xie Wei.

Lito Adiwang had an electric Manila ONE Championship debut with a quick-fire submission via Kimura over Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Gina Iniong, on the other hand, took her second win in a row with a unanimous decision victory over Indian striker Asha Roka.

Catalan Fighting System's Jomary Torres had to settle for a "no contest" decision after two unintentional fouls from Chinese Taipei's Jenny Huang made her unable to continue.

Check out the best moments of the night from the lenses of Philstar.com's Erwin Cagadas and Gabriell Fajardo.

