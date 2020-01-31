Torres vs Huang ONE bout declared no contest after unintentional foul

MANILA, Philippines — The opening bout in ONE: Fire & Fury between Jenny Huang and Jomary Torres was declared "no contest" due to an unintentional foul.

Filipina Torres absorbed two low blows from Huang in her groin area in the opening round and was unable to continue the match.

The referee issued a yellow card to Huang before declaring the match a "no contest" after a few minutes in the opening round.

Torres was looking to end a four-bout losing skid against the Chinese Taipei national.